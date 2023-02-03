Maruti Suzuki reports overall sales of 1,72,535 units in January

- Domestic sales stand at 1,51,367 units

- Fronx and Jimny to be launched in Q1 of 2023

Maruti Suzuki has announced its cumulative sales of 1,72,535 units in January 2023. This includes domestic sales of 1,51,367 units, export of 17,393 units, and sales to other OEMs of 3,775 units.

The manufacturer had sold 1,54,379 units in January 2022 which included 1,36,442 units of domestic sales, export of 17,937 units, and sales of 3,981 units to other OEMs.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki India Limited achieved the milestone of 25 million cumulative domestic sales. The brand rolled out its first car, Maruti 800, in December 1983. Currently, Maruti Suzuki has 17 cars in its fleet that include both petrol and CNG models.

Moreover, the automaker also unveiled the Jimny five-door and Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023. The bookings have already been commenced and the models are expected to launch in Q1 of 2023. At present, the brand has managed to gather over 15,000 bookings of Jimny.