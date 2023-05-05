MG Comet EV to be offered in three variants; prices start at Rs 7.98 lakh

Comet EV is offered in three variants

Powered by a 17.3kWh battery pack with a range of 230kms

The prices for all variants of the MG Comet small EV have been revealed for the Indian market, starting at Rs. 7.98 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom for first 5000 buyers). Test drives of the model began last month, with bookings set to open on 15 May and deliveries from May 22. There are three variants- Pace, Play and Plush. We have driven the car recently and you can check out our review below.

The MG Comet EV is available in five colours: Candy White, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Candy White with Starry Black roof, and Apple Green with Starry Black roof. Also up for offer are more than 250 customisation options.

In terms of features, the new MG Comet gets twin-pod LED headlamps, 12-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, LED light bars at the front and rear, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a reverse parking camera, TPMS, two 10.25-inch screens on the dashboard, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, keyless entry, and 50:50 split rear seats.

Propelling the Comet electric vehicle is a 17.3kWh battery pack paired with a motor, producing a output of 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. The model gets a claimed range of 230kms on a single full charge, with a 3.3kW unit being the sole charging option. We have driven the Comet small EV and our review is now live on the website.

Prices for the MG Comet EV Introductory ex-showroom (first 5000 buyers)

MG Comet Pace- Rs 7.98 lakh

MG Comet Play-Rs 9.28 lakh

MG Comet Plush-Rs 9.98 lakh