    India-bound Volkswagen Taigun facelift spied undisguised

    India-bound Volkswagen Taigun facelift spied undisguised

    - Will likely be powered by the same engines

    - Expected to be  launched in 2024

    Volkswagen T-Cross, which is sold in India as Taigun, is due to receive a facelift this year. The German carmaker was caught road-testing the T-Cross with camouflage on numerous occasions. Now, the T-Cross facelift has been spotted completely undisguised while doing the rounds on international soil.

    Volkswagen Taigun Right Front Three Quarter

    The T-Cross facelift retains the majority of design elements from the outgoing version. However, as seen in the images, the front fascia is redesigned with the new grille and headlight units. The bumper is revised, too, and houses the fog lamps, lower grille with chrome accents, and front parking sensors. On the India-spec Taigun facelift, we might see more changes in the form of the placement of the DRLs and grille pattern.

    Volkswagen Taigun Right Side View

    On the sides, the SUV continues to get roof rails and matte black cladding on the wheel arches and door panels. The test mule had five-spoke silver-finished alloy wheels but we expect the Indian-spec Taigun to feature diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels.

    Volkswagen Taigun Right Rear Three Quarter

    At the rear, the SUV gets a similar shape with connected LED tail lights, however, it is tweaked this time around with a new design. Other noticeable highlights include redesigned rear bumper, a high-mount stop lamp housed inside the extended roof spoiler, and a rear wiper.

    As for its powertrain, the Taigun facelift is expected to source its power from the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines. The carmaker will launch the T-Cross facelift in the international market this year, followed by its India debut in 2024. Upon arrival, it will continue to rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and MG Astor in India.

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
