BS6 2 Skoda Kodiaq launched in India at Rs 37.99 lakh

- Gets BS6 2-compliant petrol engine

- Offered with three new features

Skoda India has launched the 2023 Kodiaq at a starting price of Rs. 37.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by BS6 Phase 2-complaint petrol engine, the SUV also gets a handful of new features with bumped-up prices and improved mileage.

Kodiaq new features

The 2023 Kodiaq benefits from three new features. The first one is the door edge protectors that are deployed on the opening of doors. Other two features include rear spoiler finlets for added aerodynamics and a lounge step for second-row passengers.

Skoda Kodiaq BS6 2-compliant engine

The Kodiaq continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine. This powertrain meets the BS6 Phase 2 norms and puts out 188bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. The Kodiaq gets four-wheel-drive configuration as standard and the power is distributed by a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Skoda also claims that the mileage of the Kodiaq is now up by 4.2 per cent.

BS6 2 Skoda Kodiaq prices

Skoda offers the Kodiaq in three variants - Style, Sportline, and L&K. While the ex-showroom price of the base variant has been increased by Rs. 50,000, the Sportline and L&K trims get a price hike of Rs. 90,000 and Rs. 1.40 lakh, respectively.