    Toyota Camry waiting period in India stretches to up to 5 months

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    380 Views
    Toyota Camry waiting period in India stretches to up to 5 months

    - Offered in a single, fully loaded variant

    - Gets a petrol-hybrid powertrain 

    Toyota launched the Camry hybrid in India in January 2022 with prices starting from Rs. 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship sedan is available in one fully loaded hybrid variant and has begun commanding a waiting period across the country. Let us understand more about this update. 

    The Toyota Camry currently attracts a waiting period of up to five months in India once the booking has been made at the dealership or on the brand’s official website. 

    Mechanically, the Toyota Camry is driven by a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine that is tuned to produce 215bhp of power and 221Nm of torque. The power produced is sent to all the four-wheels through a CVT gearbox. 

    Lately, the brand has also introduced “Wheels on Web”, an online retail sales platform for the Bengaluru region. This platform enables customers to book, purchase, and get delivery of their desired Toyota vehicle from the comfort of their homes. 

    Tata Altroz prices hiked by up to Rs. 15,000

