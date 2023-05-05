Discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 on Maruti Suzuki Ignis in May 2023

- Available in four variants

- Now gets BS6 Phase 2-compliant engine

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is being offered with assured benefits of up to Rs. 54,000 in the month of April 2023. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts, and are applicable till 31 May, 2023.

The Ignis is offered in four variants and the prices start from Rs. 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the discounts, the model is currently offered with a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Under the hood, the hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is now RDE and BS6 Phase 2-compliant. This motor is tuned to produce 82bhp of power and 113Nm of torque and comes mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT unit.

Lately, Maruti Suzuki has upgraded its entire lineup to meet the needs of the new RDE and BS6 Phase-2 emission norms. Moreover, the cars are now compatible with E20 fuel as well. Along with the BS6 upgrade, the lineup has also received a safety update in the form of electronic stability control.