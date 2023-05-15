Volkswagen Taigun Anniversary Edition discontinued

- The Taigun Anniversary Edition was launched in September 2022

- Was based on the Topline variant

Volkswagen has discontinued the Taigun Anniversary Edition, thus removing the special edition version from the SUV’s lineup. The version was launched in September last year to celebrate the first anniversary of the Taigun in the Indian market.

The Taigun Anniversary Edition was powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine that generated an output of 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. This motor was paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Compared to the standard version, the Volkswagen Taigun Anniversary Edition featured the ‘1st' Anniversary Edition badging on the exterior and interior, fog lights, body-coloured door garnish, aluminium pedals, door-edge protectors, and window visors. Also up for offer were blacked-out elements including the C-pillar with graphics, roof foil, and ORVM caps. Additionally, the special edition version received an exclusive Rising Blue paintjob, which was later added to the entire Taigun range.