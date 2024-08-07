Volkswagen Taigun Onam Edition launched in India at Rs. 14.08 lakh

The festive edition brings along additional features

Available with manual and automatic transmissions

Volkswagen India has introduced the Taigun Onam Edition in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 14.08 lakh. The new offering is also available in the Virtus range, priced from Rs. 13.57 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Based on the GT Line variant, the new Taigun Onam Edition gets updates in the form of front parking sensors, dual horn, puddle lamps, and a TSI badge on the fender. Mechanically, the mid-size SUV remains unchanged.

Under the hood, the 2024 Volkswagen Taigun Onam Edition arrives with a 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine generating 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units. The more potent 1.5-litre mill has been given a miss this time around.

The following are the variant-wise prices: