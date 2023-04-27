MG Comet EV First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the Comet EV any good?

For MG, it was clear right from the start that the Comet EV needs to have premium interiors and all the modern-day features. And that’s pretty much what it gets. The cabin is a mix of grey and white, which makes the cabin feel bright and airy. The almost conventional dashboard, which misses out on a glove box, is a mix of glossy white plastic and fabric. You also get an aluminum finish around the centre aircon vents and a piano black finish around the aircon controls. There is no fancy flat-bottom steering but a regular meaty one with audio and other controls on it.

The party piece however is the floating twin display. So you get two 10.4-inch screens fused together making up the infotainment system and the digital instrument console. This unit gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a host of 55-plus connected car features and voice commands. The quality of materials like the plastic and the switches are decent and the buttons operate with a nice tactile feel.

Getting to the seating, one can immediately notice that there is no transmission tunnel and as a result, there is no separation in the footwell. So basically if you have two tall people sitting in the front, there are chances that the co-passengers’ feet might intrude into the driver’s feet area.

The seat itself is comfortable, but the seat squab is a little short, which means under-thigh support is a little lacking. The driving position is super with fantastic visibility all around, and this should be an easy car to drive even for the newbies.

Moving to the back bench means using the one-touch slide knob on the front seat and squeezing in. Now this might be slightly impractical for the elderly if they have to get in and out multiple times, but it could work well for the Gen-Zies. The seating at the rear is average, and that is expected, thanks to the Comet’s ultra-compact dimensions. However, seating three people at the back is possible but it’s an absolute squeeze as even with two people, it is a slightly touchy affair.

Legroom is manageable, but the lack of under-thigh support is amplified at the rear. With the battery placed below the cabin, the floor is quite raised, which is the reason for the high knee seating position.

On the practicality front, the cabin gets storage space on the dash, door pocket, and near the armrest. Boot space is minimal and won’t fit much more than a grocery bag. But then you do have the option to fold the rear seats flat and make space for luggage.

Another thing that we noticed was that the white plastics and light-coloured fabric on the dash and seats are dirt magnets and very easy to stain. So, one will have to make quite an effort to keep the cabin clean.