Tata Safari facelift spied testing in South Korea

- Spied for the first time on international soil

- The India-bound facelift is expected to launch next year

Tata has been spotted numerous times testing its upcoming SUV duo, Harrier and Safari facelift in India. However, in an interesting turn of events, the Safari facelift was recently spied testing on international soil. The test mule of the India-bound Safari facelift was spotted doing rounds on Gyeongbu Expressway, South Korea.

Exterior changes of the upcoming Safari facelift

The testing vehicle was seen covered in heavy camouflage and featured similar details as the model spied recently in India. The front fascia has been revamped with new headlamp clusters placed vertically with a revised grille pattern. Moreover, the wheels are covered in wraps, hinting towards a new design of the alloys.

Expected features of the Safari facelift

In terms of features, the Safari facelift will likely continue with a similar set of equipment list including the ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front and second-row seats for the six-seater version. It will also get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and an all-digital instrument cluster.

Tata Safari facelift engine specifications

Under the hood, the Safari facelift is expected to retain the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine producing 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. This engine will continue to be mated to six-speed manual and automatic units. Tata is also working on the Safari EV which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. However, it is expected to debut after the arrival of the Safari facelift in the ICE avatar.

