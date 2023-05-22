CarWale
    Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition arrives at dealerships across India

    Haji Chakralwale

    - The special edition is based on the HTX variant

    - It is offered with both petrol and diesel engines

    Earlier this month, Kia India introduced a special edition of its popular compact SUV, Sonet. This new edition is called Aurochs with prices starting at Rs. 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Now, the Sonet Aurochs Edition has started to reach dealerships across the country.

    Variant and colour options of Sonet Aurochs Edition

    Kia Sonet Right Side View

    The new special edition is based on the HTX variant of the Sonet and offers cosmetic upgrades to its exterior and interior. The Aurochs Edition is available with a choice of four exterior colour options – Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Sparkling Silver, and Glacier White Pearl. 

    Exterior highlights of the new edition of Sonet

    Kia Sonet Front View

    On the outside, the changes include an Aurochs-inspired front fascia, blacked-out grille with Aurochs Edition badging, and Tangerine accents on the skid plates, centre wheel caps, grille, door garnish, and side skid plates. Also on offer are LED headlamps and tail lights, fog lights, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels which are also available in the standard HTX trim.

    Features of the Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition 

    Kia Sonet Dashboard

    Inside the cabin, the Aurochs Edition is loaded with features like an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, cruise control, push start/stop button, and steering mounted controls. Additionally, it also gets an electric sunroof, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, drive modes, and four airbags.

    Powertrain options of the Sonet Aurochs Edition

    Kia Sonet Rear View

    Under the hood, the Aurochs Edition is available with two powertrain options – a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While an iMT unit is standard, it also comes with a choice of a six-speed torque converter and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. With these configuration options, the petrol engine produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque, while the oil burner churns out 114bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. 

