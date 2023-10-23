CarWale
    Top 7 matte-painted cars sold in India

    Top 7 matte-painted cars sold in India

    Automobile brands have come a long way from offering traditional paint schemes and colours to a wide variety today, and this list is expected to increase in the coming years. Kia was the first OEM in India to introduce a matte finish as this was introduced with the pre-facelift Seltos in the country. Today, there are multiple companies offering the same. Let us take a closer look at these models.

    Skoda Slavia

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Skoda Slavia is the latest addition to the matte brigade in India. Launched at a premium of Rs. 40,000 over the regular Style variant it is based on, the Slavia matte edition is priced from Rs. 15.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Apart from the Carbon Steel paint in a matte finish, it also gets gloss black highlights all around. Feature highlights include powered front seats, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless mobile connectivity, and footwell illumination.

    Kia Seltos

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Available right since the first-generation model, the Kia Seltos gets a matte finish in what it calls a Matte Graphite finish. It is available only with the X-Line variant and is offered with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT and 1.5-litre diesel AT versions. Prices of the Seltos X-Line start at Rs. 19.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

    It gets exclusive features in the form of all-black interiors with Sage Green inserts, glossy black front and rear skid plates, eight-inch HUD, 360-degree camera, Bose-sourced eight-speaker music system, and various other glossy black elements on the outside.

    Volkswagen Virtus

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Volkswagen Virtus is the second model from the German brand to get a matte treatment after the Taigun. Available exclusively in the GT Plus variant, it also gets red accents apart from the Carbon Steel Matte Grey colour.

    Prices of the Virtus GT Plus Carbon Steel Matte Grey variant start at Rs. 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DSG unit.

    Kia Sonet

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Kia introduced the X-Line version in the Sonet range last year, with prices starting at Rs. 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level price tag currently stands at Rs. 13.89 lakh, and this version is offered in the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT and 1.5-litre diesel AT guise.

    Boasting a matte graphite paintjob all around, the Sonet X-Line also gets feature enhancements like gloss black elements on the outside, contrast orange stitching, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with the Sonet emblem.

    Skoda Kushaq

    Left Side View

    The Skoda Kushaq Matte edition is a limited-edition version, only 500 units of which are up for grabs. Positioned between the Style and Monte Carlo variants, it gets chrome and glossy black inserts apart from the Carbon Steel Matte paint finish.

    Customers can choose from two engine options – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

    Kia Carens

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The latest model from Kia to join the matte paint bandwagon is the brand’s MPV, the Carens. Available in the X-Line trim, it can be configured only with the six-seat layout. Customers can choose from 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines mated with seven-speed DCT and six-speed automatic units, respectively.

    Changes to the interior include two new themes, namely Splendid Sage Green and Two-Tone Black. Further, it is equipped with a Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) system behind the front passenger seat.

    Volkswagen Taigun

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Volkswagen showcased a range of new variants for the Taigun and Virtus range, most of which have been introduced in the market. One of these was the Taigun Carbon Steel Grey Matte Edition, which is available in four trims, with prices starting at Rs. 18.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Customers can choose from four trims when it comes to the matte edition versions - GT Edge Limited Edition Carbon Steel Grey Matte MT, GT Edge Limited Edition Carbon Steel Grey Matte DSG, GT Plus Edge Carbon Steel Grey Matte MT (Electric Seats), and GT Plus Edge Carbon Steel Grey Matte (Electric Seats) DSG.

