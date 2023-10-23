CarWale
    AD

    Top 5 sedans with highest discounts in October 2023

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    372 Views
    Top 5 sedans with highest discounts in October 2023

    With the launch of the new Hyundai Verna and the Honda City, the craze for the sedan has revived in the country. To encourage the buyers and pile up the sales numbers, OEMs are now offering attractive discounts on sedans ahead of the festive season in India. Let us look at the top 5 sedans with the highest discounts in October 2023.

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Right Front Three Quarter

    The Skoda Slavia is the sedan that is drawing the highest discount this month. Currently, the German automaker, Skoda, is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on its Slavia. This includes an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 60,000, loyalty bonus for all Skoda, Audi, Porsche, and Volkswagen customers, and a four-year or up to 60,000km complimentary service maintenance.

    Volkswagen Virtus

    Skoda Right Front Three Quarter

    Volkswagen’s premium sedan, the Virtus, can be bought this month with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 40,000, respectively. Offered in two petrol engines – a 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol, the prices of the sedan range between Rs. 11.48 lakh to Rs. 19.29 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

    Honda City

    Skoda Right Front Three Quarter

    Honda Cars India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 on its hot-selling sedan, the City. These benefits include cash discounts of up to Rs. 25,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 6,000, loyalty bonus of Rs. 4,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. In addition, the automaker is also offering a Honda to Honda exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000 and an additional corporate discount on select profiles of up to Rs. 20,000.

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Skoda Right Front Three Quarter

    The fourth car on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Launched in March 2023, the Ciaz is attracting discounts of up to Rs. 38,000 in October 2023. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. Currently, the prices of the Ciaz start from Rs. 9.30 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 12.45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

    Hyundai Verna

    Skoda Right Front Three Quarter

    The recently launched Hyundai Verna bags the last position on the chart with a minimum discount of up to Rs. 25,000. While the manufacturer has not detailed the benefits, we assume it will be offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    The abovementioned offers are valid till 31 October, 2023 and may vary depending on the model, region, dealership, colour, variant, and other factors. Interested customers can contact the nearest authorised dealership to learn more about the offers.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top 7 matte-painted cars sold in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5238 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38451 Views
    50 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    OLA Electric Sedan
    OLA Electric Sedan

    Rs. 15.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5238 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38451 Views
    50 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 5 sedans with highest discounts in October 2023