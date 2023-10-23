Top 5 sedans with highest discounts in October 2023

With the launch of the new Hyundai Verna and the Honda City, the craze for the sedan has revived in the country. To encourage the buyers and pile up the sales numbers, OEMs are now offering attractive discounts on sedans ahead of the festive season in India. Let us look at the top 5 sedans with the highest discounts in October 2023.

Skoda Slavia

The Skoda Slavia is the sedan that is drawing the highest discount this month. Currently, the German automaker, Skoda, is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on its Slavia. This includes an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 60,000, loyalty bonus for all Skoda, Audi, Porsche, and Volkswagen customers, and a four-year or up to 60,000km complimentary service maintenance.

Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen’s premium sedan, the Virtus, can be bought this month with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 40,000, respectively. Offered in two petrol engines – a 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol, the prices of the sedan range between Rs. 11.48 lakh to Rs. 19.29 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Honda City

Honda Cars India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 on its hot-selling sedan, the City. These benefits include cash discounts of up to Rs. 25,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 6,000, loyalty bonus of Rs. 4,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. In addition, the automaker is also offering a Honda to Honda exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000 and an additional corporate discount on select profiles of up to Rs. 20,000.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The fourth car on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Launched in March 2023, the Ciaz is attracting discounts of up to Rs. 38,000 in October 2023. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. Currently, the prices of the Ciaz start from Rs. 9.30 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 12.45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Hyundai Verna

The recently launched Hyundai Verna bags the last position on the chart with a minimum discount of up to Rs. 25,000. While the manufacturer has not detailed the benefits, we assume it will be offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The abovementioned offers are valid till 31 October, 2023 and may vary depending on the model, region, dealership, colour, variant, and other factors. Interested customers can contact the nearest authorised dealership to learn more about the offers.