Kia Carnival facelift spotted undisguised ahead of debut

The updated Kia Carnival will be launched in India next year

The pre-facelift model was showcased at Auto Expo 2023

The facelifted Kia Carnival has been spotted sans any camouflage ahead of its world debut that could take place in the coming weeks. The Korean automobile brand showcased the pre-facelift version of the premium MPV earlier this year at the Auto Expo.

As seen in the images here, the refreshed Kia Carnival will get an updated fascia, which includes a new grille with chrome inserts, LED DRLs similar to the current Seltos sold in India, vertically stacked headlamps, new dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, and an LED light bar at the rear. The taillights also carry a familiar design that the upcoming Sonet is expected to sport. The front and rear bumpers are rather clean, with minimal curves and lines. Also up for offer will be chrome inserts all around.

Inside, the 2024 Kia Carnival is likely to get features in the form of an ADAS suite, revised dashboard, single-piece screen housing the instrument cluster and infotainment system, and rear entertainment screens.

Under the hood, the upcoming Kia Carnival facelift is expected to be powered by the same 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine developing 200bhp and 400Nm. This motor sends power to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Image Source