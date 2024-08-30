CarWale
    Kia Subscribe plan launched in India

    Kia Subscribe plan launched in India
    • Signs MoU with ALD Automotive, expand Kia Lease to 14 major cities
    • For short-term ownership tenure 12 to 36 months

    Kia India has announced the launch of its new flexible ownership plan ‘Kia Subscribe’. The company has also signed an MoU with ALD Automotive Pvt Ltd to expand its flexible ownership programs. This collaboration will expand Kia’s leasing and subscription services to 14 major cities across India, namely Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Jaipur.

    Following the success of Kia Lease program, which has long tenure plans, the company has introduced ‘Kia Subscribe’ a short-term lease option for those seeking flexibility in vehicle usage without the long-term commitment with tenure ranging from 12 to 36 months.

    The flexible ownership program, Kia Lease was introduced 3 months back. ‘Kia Lease’ is tailored for B2B clients, corporates & MSMEs with prolonged mobility requirements spanning 24 to 60 months with different mileage options. In this plan, you can lease the Sonet for Rs. 17,999, Seltos for Rs. 23,999, Carens MPV for Rs. 24,999 and the EV6 EV for Rs. 1.29 lakh. These are minimum monthly lease rental prices.

    Commenting on the launch, Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. Vice-President, Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said, 'The first phase of our flexible ownership program ‘Kia Lease’ has received an overwhelming response from the customers, as it is designed to meet evolving needs and revolutionize the car ownership experience in India. With the growth prospects of the leasing business from 1 per cent to 3 per cent shortly, we want to be the driving force behind it and deliver the best ownership experience to our customers. With Kia Subscribe we have ensured that we make hassle-free premium mobility solutions accessible to all”.

