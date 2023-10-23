CarWale
    Jeep Wrangler becomes expensive by up to Rs. 2 lakh!

    Haji Chakralwale

    Jeep Wrangler becomes expensive by up to Rs. 2 lakh!
    • Available in two variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 62.65 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Jeep India has revised the prices of the Wrangler off-roader in the country. It can be had in two variants, namely, Unlimited and Rubicon. With the latest price hike, the lifestyle vehicle has become dearer by up to Rs. 2 lakh.

    Jeep Wrangler Left Front Three Quarter

    The entry-level Unlimited variant of the Wrangler now costs Rs. 62.65 lakh. Meanwhile, the top-spec Rubicon trim is available at a price tag of Rs. 66.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    VariantsOld PriceNew PriceDifference
    UnlimitedRs. 60,65,000Rs. 62,65,000Rs. 2,00,000
    RubiconRs. 64,65,000Rs. 66,65,000Rs. 2,00,000

    Jeep Wrangler Engine Shot

    Mechanically, the Jeep Wrangler comes equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine mated to an eight-speed torque converter unit. This petrol motor is tuned to produce 268bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the AWD system is standard across the range.

    In other news, the American automaker recently introduced a new 2WD diesel automatic variant of the Compass SUV in India.

    
