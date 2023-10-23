Jeep Wrangler becomes expensive by up to Rs. 2 lakh!

Available in two variants

Prices start at Rs. 62.65 lakh (ex-showroom)

Jeep India has revised the prices of the Wrangler off-roader in the country. It can be had in two variants, namely, Unlimited and Rubicon. With the latest price hike, the lifestyle vehicle has become dearer by up to Rs. 2 lakh.

The entry-level Unlimited variant of the Wrangler now costs Rs. 62.65 lakh. Meanwhile, the top-spec Rubicon trim is available at a price tag of Rs. 66.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Variants Old Price New Price Difference Unlimited Rs. 60,65,000 Rs. 62,65,000 Rs. 2,00,000 Rubicon Rs. 64,65,000 Rs. 66,65,000 Rs. 2,00,000

Mechanically, the Jeep Wrangler comes equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine mated to an eight-speed torque converter unit. This petrol motor is tuned to produce 268bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the AWD system is standard across the range.

In other news, the American automaker recently introduced a new 2WD diesel automatic variant of the Compass SUV in India.