Jeep Summer Service Fiesta — All you need to know

Introduction

Jeep's ongoing 'Summer Service Fiesta' is a nationwide car service campaign, which is in its final leg for its customers across India. Here's all you need to know about the service camp scheduled till 31 May, 2023.

Vehicle health check-up

All Jeep owners can get their SUVs washed and inspected through this check-up camp. This includes a 40-point complimentary car health check which comprises the examination of the engine, transmission, under-body, electrical system, exterior, AC, etc. Technicians at the authorised service centre will inspect the SUV and advise if the vehicle needs any repair or change of spare parts.

Various discounts available

The carmaker has various offers for the benefit of its participating customers. This includes up to a 50 per cent discount on accessories and merchandise and a 15 per cent discount on car care treatments. Then, value-added services like AC disinfection treatment can be had at a 30 per cent discount. Some spare parts also attract a discount of 10 per cent.

Fiat service promotion camp

In addition, the company has formulated a special Fiat service promotion camp for existing Jeep customers. This includes a basic service package that costs Rs. 3,750 for a petrol car and Rs. 4,099 for a diesel vehicle.

Selected for You

Then, there are special schemes available through the 'Selected for You' program for upgrading to a new Jeep SUV. On-spot evaluation of a vehicle will be done to give the customer an exclusive exchange offer amongst many other attractive schemes.

When and where?

This camp is being conducted until the end of this month across all its 64 authorised service stations throughout the country. Customers can take their vehicles to any nearest authorised service centre to avail of these benefits or schedule an appointment.