CarWale
    AD

    Jeep Summer Service Fiesta — All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    469 Views
    Jeep Summer Service Fiesta — All you need to know

    Introduction

    Jeep's ongoing 'Summer Service Fiesta' is a nationwide car service campaign, which is in its final leg for its customers across India. Here's all you need to know about the service camp scheduled till 31 May, 2023.

    Vehicle health check-up

    All Jeep owners can get their SUVs washed and inspected through this check-up camp. This includes a 40-point complimentary car health check which comprises the examination of the engine, transmission, under-body, electrical system, exterior, AC, etc. Technicians at the authorised service centre will inspect the SUV and advise if the vehicle needs any repair or change of spare parts.

    Various discounts available

    The carmaker has various offers for the benefit of its participating customers. This includes up to a 50 per cent discount on accessories and merchandise and a 15 per cent discount on car care treatments. Then, value-added services like AC disinfection treatment can be had at a 30 per cent discount. Some spare parts also attract a discount of 10 per cent.

    Fiat service promotion camp

    In addition, the company has formulated a special Fiat service promotion camp for existing Jeep customers. This includes a basic service package that costs Rs. 3,750 for a petrol car and Rs. 4,099 for a diesel vehicle.

    Selected for You

    Then, there are special schemes available through the 'Selected for You' program for upgrading to a new Jeep SUV. On-spot evaluation of a vehicle will be done to give the customer an exclusive exchange offer amongst many other attractive schemes.

    When and where?

    This camp is being conducted until the end of this month across all its 64 authorised service stations throughout the country. Customers can take their vehicles to any nearest authorised service centre to avail of these benefits or schedule an appointment.

    Front View
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai to invest Rs. 20,000 crore on electric vehicles in Tamil Nadu
     Next 
    Toyota Fortuner and Hilux mild-hybrid confirmed for 2024 launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Compass Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35078 Views
    138 Likes
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35078 Views
    138 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Fortuner
    Rs. 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass
    Jeep Compass
    Rs. 21.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jeep Meridian
    Jeep Meridian
    Rs. 27.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 59.02 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 26.35 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 27.32 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 25.58 Lakh
    PuneRs. 26.17 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 26.85 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 24.22 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 26.67 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 25.21 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 23.72 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35078 Views
    138 Likes
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35078 Views
    138 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep Summer Service Fiesta — All you need to know