2023 Tata Harrier facelift on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Available in 10 variants
- Deliveries to commence in coming weeks
Tata Motors launched the updated Harrier in India last week at a starting price of Rs. 15.49 (ex-showroom). The facelifted version of the mid-size SUV is available in 10 variants across seven colour options. Customers planning to book the new Harrier are expected to witness a waiting period of six to eight weeks with deliveries expected to begin next month. In this article, we have listed the variant-wise on-road price range of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift in top 10 cities in India.
|Cities
|Base variant
|Top variant
|Mumbai
|Rs. 18.91 lakh
|Rs. 32.23 lakh
|Delhi
|Rs. 18.67 lakh
|Rs. 31.52 lakh
|Bengaluru
|Rs. 19.34 lakh
|Rs. 32.95 lakh
|Kolkata
|Rs. 18.25 lakh
|Rs. 30.82 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 19.33 lakh
|R.s 32.94 lakh
|Chennai
|Rs. 19.04 lakh
|Rs. 32.16 lakh
|Lucknow
|Rs. 18.23 lakh
|Rs. 30.79 lakh
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 17.63 lakh
|Rs. 29.76 lakh
|Indore
|Rs. 18.54 lakh
|Rs. 32.38 lakh
|Jaipur
|Rs. 18.38 lakh
|Rs. 31.06 lakh
The new Tata Harrier can be had in 10 variants, namely, Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure +, Adventure + Dark, Adventure + A, Fearless, Fearless Dark, Fearless +, and Fearless + Dark. As for the features, the SUV comes loaded with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10-speaker JBL-sourced music system, all-digital instrument cluster, touch-controlled HVAC panel, and a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Also on offer are features such as an air purifier, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, ambient mood lighting, powered tailgate, ventilated and powered front-row seats, auto-dimming IRVM, and a panoramic sunroof.
Mechanically, the Harrier facelift continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.