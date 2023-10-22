CarWale
    2023 Tata Harrier facelift on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    2023 Tata Harrier facelift on-road prices in top 10 cities in India
    • Available in 10 variants
    • Deliveries to commence in coming weeks 

    Tata Motors launched the updated Harrier in India last week at a starting price of Rs. 15.49 (ex-showroom). The facelifted version of the mid-size SUV is available in 10 variants across seven colour options. Customers planning to book the new Harrier are expected to witness a waiting period of six to eight weeks with deliveries expected to begin next month. In this article, we have listed the variant-wise on-road price range of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift in top 10 cities in India.

    Tata Harrier Left Front Three Quarter
    CitiesBase variantTop variant
    MumbaiRs. 18.91 lakhRs. 32.23 lakh
    DelhiRs. 18.67 lakhRs. 31.52 lakh
    BengaluruRs. 19.34 lakhRs. 32.95 lakh
    KolkataRs. 18.25 lakhRs. 30.82 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 19.33 lakhR.s 32.94 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 19.04 lakhRs. 32.16 lakh
    LucknowRs. 18.23 lakhRs. 30.79 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 17.63 lakhRs. 29.76 lakh
    IndoreRs. 18.54 lakhRs. 32.38 lakh
    JaipurRs. 18.38 lakhRs. 31.06 lakh
    Tata Harrier Dashboard

    The new Tata Harrier can be had in 10 variants, namely, Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure +, Adventure + Dark, Adventure + A, Fearless, Fearless Dark, Fearless +, and Fearless + Dark. As for the features, the SUV comes loaded with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10-speaker JBL-sourced music system, all-digital instrument cluster, touch-controlled HVAC panel, and a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Also on offer are features such as an air purifier, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, ambient mood lighting, powered tailgate, ventilated and powered front-row seats, auto-dimming IRVM, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Tata Harrier Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Harrier facelift continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

    Tata Harrier Image
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
