2023 Tata Harrier facelift on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

Available in 10 variants

Deliveries to commence in coming weeks

Tata Motors launched the updated Harrier in India last week at a starting price of Rs. 15.49 (ex-showroom). The facelifted version of the mid-size SUV is available in 10 variants across seven colour options. Customers planning to book the new Harrier are expected to witness a waiting period of six to eight weeks with deliveries expected to begin next month. In this article, we have listed the variant-wise on-road price range of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift in top 10 cities in India.

Cities Base variant Top variant Mumbai Rs. 18.91 lakh Rs. 32.23 lakh Delhi Rs. 18.67 lakh Rs. 31.52 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 19.34 lakh Rs. 32.95 lakh Kolkata Rs. 18.25 lakh Rs. 30.82 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 19.33 lakh R.s 32.94 lakh Chennai Rs. 19.04 lakh Rs. 32.16 lakh Lucknow Rs. 18.23 lakh Rs. 30.79 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 17.63 lakh Rs. 29.76 lakh Indore Rs. 18.54 lakh Rs. 32.38 lakh Jaipur Rs. 18.38 lakh Rs. 31.06 lakh

The new Tata Harrier can be had in 10 variants, namely, Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure +, Adventure + Dark, Adventure + A, Fearless, Fearless Dark, Fearless +, and Fearless + Dark. As for the features, the SUV comes loaded with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10-speaker JBL-sourced music system, all-digital instrument cluster, touch-controlled HVAC panel, and a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Also on offer are features such as an air purifier, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, ambient mood lighting, powered tailgate, ventilated and powered front-row seats, auto-dimming IRVM, and a panoramic sunroof.

Mechanically, the Harrier facelift continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.