New Tata Curvv spotted in production-ready form?

Curvv will debut as an EV; followed by the ICE version

Electric Curvv to be launched in the first half of 2024

Tata Motors is on a roll when it comes to new product launches. After launching the heavily updated Nexon siblings (ICE and EV) earlier this year, the carmaker recently introduced the facelifted Harrier and Safari twins. As we wait for the price reveal and unveiling of the Punch EV, another new model inches closer to production.

New spy shots that made their way to the web reveal what could be a production-ready test mule of the upcoming Tata Curvv. Unlike the previous spy images, a fresh look at the Creta and Grand Vitara rival reveals key details.

Up-front, the 2024 Tata Curvv is expected to receive a tweaked LED DRL design, projector headlamps, what could be an LED light bar above the grille, A-pillar-mounted ORVMs, sloping roof design, shark-fin antenna, inverted L-shaped LED taillights, and a rear bumper-mounted number plate recess.

Inside, the upcoming Curvv Coupe SUV is expected to arrive with a feature list including a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, fully digital instrument console, touch controls for the AC buttons, an electric sunroof, two-spoke steering wheel with a backlit logo, new gear lever, rotary dial for drive modes, and a dual-tone interior theme.

Under the hood, the new Tata Curvv is expected to be powered by a new petrol engine showcased at the Auto Expo this year, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These will be preceded by the price reveal of the EV version, which is set to be launched in H1 2024.

