    Renault Kardian interior teaser hints at first cabin upgrades for Kiger SUV

    Desirazu Venkat

    Renault Kardian interior teaser hints at first cabin upgrades for Kiger SUV
    • Will be officially unveiled on 25 October
    • Expected to be the basis for India-spec C-SUV

    Earlier this year, Renault had announced that it would, as a part of its future plans for India, would build a C-SUV in India. This SUV is expected to be available in both two-row and three-row layouts and will also have Nissan counterparts as a part of the alliance deal. We will get our first hint of this SUV when Renault unveils the Kardian SUV on 25 October. They have teased the interiors and while it will be the basis for the C-SUV, it also hints at what upgrades will come to the Kiger SUV.

    In the teaser image, we can see dual digital displays with the infotainment display expected to be a 10-inch unit as has become the norm these days. We can also LED ambient lighting, displays in the climate control dials and a very familiar-looking three-spoke steering wheel. Of particular notice are the rectangular gear selector knob and the coloured inserts around the AC vents. A wireless charging pad and a large storage space behind the gear selector are not visible but are very much present.

    As we said, the Kardian will be officially unveiled on 25 October at 6.30 pm IST. It is expected to be offered with a range of petrol engines, mild hybrid technology and because this is Brazil also flex-fuel options.

    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai i20 - Old vs New

