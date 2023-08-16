CarWale
    Tata Curvv EV and ICE versions to be launched in quick succession

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    90 Views
    Tata Curvv EV and ICE versions to be launched in quick succession

    - The Curvv will debut in its EV form in H1 2024

    - ICE version to follow in the next few months

    Tata Curvv EV will come first, to be followed by the ICE version

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Tata Motors will introduce the Curvv range early next year. Unlike its previous launch formats, it will be introduced as an EV first, followed by the price reveal of the ICE version in the next few months. By bringing the ICE version shortly after the EV, Tata will also make the most of the interest that has already been created with the brand name in the EV form, thus resulting in better sales. 

    First mover advantage for Tata Curvv EV

    Right Side View

    The Coupe SUV design will play a big role here, and Tata Motors plans to take advantage of being the first mover in the segment. It had been the same in the case of the Nexon EV and Tiago EV, and this could be well replicated for the electric Curvv. The fact that its primary rival, the Creta EV, doesn’t have an official launch date yet, and the only other confirmed upcoming competitor, the Elevate EV, will arrive in 2026, gives it a fair amount of room to grow even as the first product to arrive in the segment.

    Curvv EV and ICE pricing

    Front View

    Naturally, an EV derivative will be fairly expensive compared to an ICE version, but Tata will also bring along more features that will be exclusive to the Curvv EV. While there will be a considerable difference in the number of features offered between both these Curvv versions, other critical points such as the design, quality, and space will remain the same between these siblings. Meanwhile, the ICE Curvv will have a greater value-for-money proposition as it will be priced significantly lower than the EV derivative.

    Dashboard

    To give you an idea about the price difference, the Nexon (entry-level Petrol MT), at the time of writing this article, is priced just a shade under Rs. 8 lakh, while the Nexon EV Prime starts at Rs. 16.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Thus, we expect a similar price difference with the Curvv derivatives too.

    Tata Curvv launch date

    The Tata Curvv was showcased in both EV and ICE forms in the last few years, and both these models are set to make their way to the production line in the coming months. As mentioned above, the EV derivate will arrive first in Q1 FY24, followed by its ICE version in the next few months.

