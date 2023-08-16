CarWale
    Hyundai Verna becomes dearer by Rs. 6,600

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Verna becomes dearer by Rs. 6,600

    - Available in four variants

    - Prices in India start at Rs. 10.96 lakh

    Hyundai India has revised the prices of its entire lineup in the country. Among the list is the new Verna which was launched in India in March 2023. With the latest price revision, except for the EX variant, prices of all variants remain unchanged.

    Variants and price hike of Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna 2023 Left Front Three Quarter

    The sixth-gen Verna can be had in four variants – EX, S, SX, and SX (O). The entry-level EX variant now cost Rs. 10.96 lakh with a price increment of Rs. 6,600. Customers can choose from nine colour options including Titan Grey, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Tellurian Brown, Atlas White with Black roof, and Fiery Red with Black roof.

    Powertrain and specifications of Verna

    Hyundai Verna 2023 Gear Selector Dial

    Under the hood, the 2023 Verna is equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The former produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, while the latter generates 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. As for the transmission options, the engines come mated to a six-speed manual, an iVT, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

    Hyundai Verna real-world mileage revealed

    Hyundai Verna 2023 Left Side View

    We have tested the real-world mileage of the Hyundai Verna in a 1.5-litre NA petrol guise paired with the CVT gearbox. 

    Hyundai Verna 2023
    Hyundai Verna 2023
    Rs. 10.96 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Curvv EV and ICE versions to be launched in quick succession

