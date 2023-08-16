Hyundai Verna becomes dearer by Rs. 6,600

- Available in four variants

- Prices in India start at Rs. 10.96 lakh

Hyundai India has revised the prices of its entire lineup in the country. Among the list is the new Verna which was launched in India in March 2023. With the latest price revision, except for the EX variant, prices of all variants remain unchanged.

Variants and price hike of Hyundai Verna

The sixth-gen Verna can be had in four variants – EX, S, SX, and SX (O). The entry-level EX variant now cost Rs. 10.96 lakh with a price increment of Rs. 6,600. Customers can choose from nine colour options including Titan Grey, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Tellurian Brown, Atlas White with Black roof, and Fiery Red with Black roof.

Powertrain and specifications of Verna

Under the hood, the 2023 Verna is equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The former produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, while the latter generates 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. As for the transmission options, the engines come mated to a six-speed manual, an iVT, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

Hyundai Verna real-world mileage revealed

We have tested the real-world mileage of the Hyundai Verna in a 1.5-litre NA petrol guise paired with the CVT gearbox.