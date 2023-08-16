Hyundai Grand i10 Nios attracts discounts of up to Rs. 43,000 in August

Can be had in petrol and CNG guise

Offer valid till 31 August, 2023

Select Hyundai dealerships in India are offering discounts across their portfolio in August 2023. One of them is its hatchback, the Grand i10 Nios. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios discounts in August 2023

For the month of August 2023, the Grand i10 Nios is attracting discounts of up to Rs. 43,000. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000, and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000. These offers are valid till 31 August, 2023 and may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors.

Grand i10 petrol and CNG engine details

Under the hood, the hatchback can be had in a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. The same engine can also be had in a CNG variant that is tuned to produce 68bhp and 95Nm of torque and comes solely mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.