This is what the Mahindra Scorpio-N Pik Up will look like

- Mahindra Scorpio-N-based pick-up truck concept unveiled

- Previews the design traits

Unveiling of Mahindra Scorpio-N based Global Pik Up concept

Mahindra took off the wraps of its new pick-up truck concept called the 'Global Pik Up' at an official event in South Africa. It is based on the Scorpio-N and the carmaker has developed it for markets like India, Africa, Australia, South and Central America, and the ASEAN region. Its production version will be ready in 2026 and here's how it will look.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Pik Up concept in photos

The concept’s fascia features a large black grille flanked by a set of LED headlamps. There's a muscular front bumper too, with integrated LED daytime running lights.

Then, it sports a dual-cab design with a loading bay at the rear. The carmaker has also equipped the vehicle with a snorkel, a roof rack, side steps, and a tyre carrier.

At the back, the pick-up truck gets rectangular wraparound taillamps. Plus, the rear bumper is integrated with tow hooks at both ends.

Its production version is said to get 5G connectivity, Level 2 ADAS, semi-automatic parking, and a sunroof. Also, there are four drive modes, including Normal, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Rut, and Sand.

The Global Pik Up concept employs Mahindra's Gen-2 mHawk diesel engine. It comes with four-wheel drive and can be paired with either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission.