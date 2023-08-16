CarWale
    This is what the Mahindra Scorpio-N Pik Up will look like

    Ninad Ambre

    This is what the Mahindra Scorpio-N Pik Up will look like

    - Mahindra Scorpio-N-based pick-up truck concept unveiled

    - Previews the design traits

    Unveiling of Mahindra Scorpio-N based Global Pik Up concept 

    Mahindra took off the wraps of its new pick-up truck concept called the 'Global Pik Up' at an official event in South Africa. It is based on the Scorpio-N and the carmaker has developed it for markets like India, Africa, Australia, South and Central America, and the ASEAN region. Its production version will be ready in 2026 and here's how it will look.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Pik Up concept in photos

    The concept’s fascia features a large black grille flanked by a set of LED headlamps. There's a muscular front bumper too, with integrated LED daytime running lights.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up Left Front Three Quarter

    Then, it sports a dual-cab design with a loading bay at the rear. The carmaker has also equipped the vehicle with a snorkel, a roof rack, side steps, and a tyre carrier.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up Left Rear Three Quarter

    At the back, the pick-up truck gets rectangular wraparound taillamps. Plus, the rear bumper is integrated with tow hooks at both ends. 

    Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up Right Front Three Quarter

    Its production version is said to get 5G connectivity, Level 2 ADAS, semi-automatic parking, and a sunroof. Also, there are four drive modes, including Normal, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Rut, and Sand.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up Left Front Three Quarter

    The Global Pik Up concept employs Mahindra's Gen-2 mHawk diesel engine. It comes with four-wheel drive and can be paired with either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up Left Front Three Quarter
    Mahindra Global Pik Up Image
    Mahindra Global Pik Up
    Rs. 12.00 - 22.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Mahindra Scorpio-N pick up Right Front Three Quarter
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

