Discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 on Maruti Celerio in August 2023

- Offered in four variants

- Petrol manual variants get maximum discounts

Maruti Suzuki through its Arena dealership network is offering discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 on the Celerio hatchback. The benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers till 31 August, 2023.

Maruti Celerio variants and offers

The Maruti Celerio can be had in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. As for the offers, the hatchback gets cash discounts of up to Rs. 35,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 15,000, and corporate discounts of Rs. 4,000.

Version Discounts Cash discount – VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus (MT) Rs. 35,000 Cash discount – CNG and LXi MT Rs. 30,000 Cash discount – AMT Rs. 30,000 Exchange bonus Rs. 15,000 Corporate discount Rs. 4,000

Maruti Suzuki Celerio powertrain and specifications

Mechanically, the Celerio comes equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The motor is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. On the other hand, the CNG version generates a power output of 56bhp and 82Nm of peak torque while being paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.