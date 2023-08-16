Discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 on Maruti Celerio in August 2023

- Offered in four variants
- Petrol manual variants get maximum discounts
Maruti Suzuki through its Arena dealership network is offering discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 on the Celerio hatchback. The benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers till 31 August, 2023.
Maruti Celerio variants and offers
The Maruti Celerio can be had in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. As for the offers, the hatchback gets cash discounts of up to Rs. 35,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 15,000, and corporate discounts of Rs. 4,000.
|Version
|Discounts
|Cash discount – VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus (MT)
|Rs. 35,000
|Cash discount – CNG and LXi MT
|Rs. 30,000
|Cash discount – AMT
|Rs. 30,000
|Exchange bonus
|Rs. 15,000
|Corporate discount
|Rs. 4,000
Maruti Suzuki Celerio powertrain and specifications
Mechanically, the Celerio comes equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The motor is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. On the other hand, the CNG version generates a power output of 56bhp and 82Nm of peak torque while being paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.