Hyundai Creta EV spotted again; interiors leaked

- Creta EV prices in India could be announced in early 2025

- Likely to be showcased at Auto Expo 2025

Hyundai Creta EV launch and unveiling timelines

Hyundai India continues testing the electric Creta ahead in the country. The carmaker is expected to showcase the electrified version of the mid-size SUV at the Auto Expo 2025. New spy shots give us a fresh look at an uncamouflaged test mule, and on this occasion, we even get a peek at the interior of the model.

Creta EV new spy shots: what do they reveal?

As seen in the images here, the exterior of the Creta is finished in a shade of grey, with a different hue for the front and rear bumpers. The unit in question was largely similar to the current model on sale here, including the silver alloy wheels.

Creta Electric interior and features

An image of the Creta EV’s interior reveals a dual-tone black and beige theme, a four-spoke steering wheel, an auto-dimming IRVM, an engine start-stop button, an electric parking brake, a rotary dial for drive and traction modes, an arm-rest, and two pedals in the driver’s footwell. Notable differences over the regular Creta include a missing gear lever, a smaller touchscreen infotainment system, and what could be an additional stalk behind the steering wheel. The test mule also features a dashcam on the front windshield, a feature that was recently introduced with the Exter B-SUV.

Electric Creta battery pack and specifications

Hyundai has not revealed the powertrain specifications of the upcoming Creta EV. The model is expected to get a 55-60kWh battery pack with a range of approximately 550km on a single full charge. We expect more details to surface in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates.

