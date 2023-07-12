Hyundai Exter official deliveries begin

- Can be had in petrol and CNG guise

- Returns a fuel efficiency of 19.4kmpl

A few days ago, Hyundai launched its entry-level SUV, the Exter, in India at an introductory price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the manufacturer has commenced deliveries of the first batch of the five-seater SUV. The Exter can be had in seven variants across nine exterior shades.

Hyundai Exter feature highlights

The feature highlights of the micro-SUV include a voice-enabled sunroof, a dashcam with dual cameras, a wireless charger, paddle shifters, and a fully digital driver’s display with 12 languages support. Additionally, it also gets rear AC vents, six airbags, three-point seat belts, hill assist control, and vehicle stability management.

Exter engine and specifications

Under the hood, the Exter gets a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine and a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine. The former belts out 82bhp and 114Nm of torque and comes mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT unit, while the latter generates 68bhp and 95Nm of torque and solely comes paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai Exter prices

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai Exter.