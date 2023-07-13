Tata Harrier and Safari attract discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 in July 2023

- Harrier prices in India start at Rs. 15 lakh

- Prices of Tata cars to be hiked soon

Tata Motors discounts in July 2023

Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering huge discounts across their model range this month. Customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Safari and Harrier discounts this month

The Harrier mid-size SUV is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. The Safari is being offered with a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000.

Tata Harrier and Safari latest updates

Tata Motors is working on a comprehensive facelift for its entire SUV range, including the Harrier, Safari, and Nexon. Test mules of all the updated versions have been spotted testing on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, the carmaker is set to increase the prices of all its products later this month.