Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG mileage revealed

- Fronx CNG is available in two variants

- CNG variants prices start at Rs. 8.41 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Fronx CNG in India at a starting price of Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers looking to purchase this Baleno-based crossover in CNG guise get an option of two variants – Sigma and Delta. With this, the Indian automaker now has 15 models in its CNG portfolio.

Engine specifications and fuel efficiency of Fronx CNG

Under the hood, the Fronx CNG is powered by the familiar 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a sole five-speed manual gearbox. In this state of tune, the motor churns out 76bhp and 98.5Nm of peak torque. Notably, the CNG-powered Fronx is rated to return an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 28.51km/kg.

Fronx CNG features list

In terms of equipment and features list, the Delta variant of the Fronx CNG comes loaded with halogen projector headlamps, steel wheels, electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicator, dual-tone interior, fabric seats, and flat-bottom steering wheel. Also on offer are features like keyless entry, automatic climate control, steering wheel mounted controls, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and a four-speaker setup.

Safety features of the new Maruti Fronx CNG

As for its safety features, both variants come equipped with ESP, hill hold assist, dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, all three-point seat belts, ISOFIX, day/night manual IRVM, rear defogger, and seat belt reminder.

Maruti Fronx CNG subscription plan

Notably, interested buyers can own the new Fronx CNG through the brand’s monthly subscription plan starting at Rs. 23,248.