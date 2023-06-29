Tata Safari Facelift spied with new alloy wheels

- Expected to be launched in 2024

- Harrier and Nexon to get a facelift soon

Starting from 2023-end, Tata Motors is expected to launch a slew of new models and updates to its existing line-up. One such model that will receive a facelift will be the brand’s flagship SUV, the Safari. Tata has already commenced testing the updated version and previous spy pictures have revealed a couple of key design details.

Tata Safari facelift new alloys

However, this time around, the Safari has been spotted with a new set of alloy wheels. Presently, the top-spec variant of the SUV is fitted with dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. The new spy pictures reveal that the facelift could get a newer five-spoke pattern for the wheels.

Tata Safari facelift exterior highlights

Besides the new alloys, the Safari will get a redesigned housing for the bumper-mounted headlamps along with a sleeker front grille. The head and tail lamps’ design is also expected to be revised to lend a fresher look to the SUV.

Tata Safari new features

Earlier this year, the Safari was updated with enhanced features. The SUV benefitted from a fully digital instrument cluster, a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ADAS features, and a new Red Dark edition.

Tata Safari facelift engines

The new Safari will most likely carry forward the 2.0-litre diesel engine along with the six-speed manual and an automatic transmission. This powertrain is BS6 Phase 2-compliant and also meets the RDE norms. Tata Motors had also showcased the new-gen 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines at the Auto Expo 2023 and these could make it to the facelift versions of the SUVs in 2024.

Image Credits: Rohan Jingare