    Tata Harrier facelift to get a Safari-like two-spoke steering wheel

    - Harrier facelift could be launched in India early next year

    - Expected to receive haptic touch controls for the AC functions

    Tata Harrier facelift new spy shots

    Tata Harrier Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Motors continues testing the Harrier facelift ahead of its launch which is expected to take place early next year. Now, a new set of spy shots have given us a fresh look at the interior and exterior of the updated model.

    2024 Harrier interior and features

    Tata Harrier Facelift Dashboard

    As seen in the images here, the facelifted Harrier will get a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, similar to that of the Safari facelift which was also recently spotted on a public road test. The centre console features a large touchscreen infotainment system, and what seem to be haptic touch controls for the AC functions. The SUV also gets an electronic parking brake, a rotary dial for the drive modes, a panoramic sunroof, a new gear lever, and an auto-dimming IRVM. 

    New Harrier facelift exterior design and updates

    Tata Harrier Facelift Wheel

    The 2024 Harrier test mule is completely camouflaged in the images here, save for the blacked-out alloy wheels that have been carried over from the current version. Previous images hinted at the car getting a revised lighting setup, with new LED DRLs on the top, vertically stacked headlight units below, a new grille, and a tweaked bumper. 

    Facelifted Harrier engine and specifications

    Tata Harrier Facelift Right Side View

    Under the hood, the new Harrier facelift is likely to soldier on with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and automatic units, developing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Tata Motors also revealed a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit at the Auto Expo, which could be introduced in the Harrier and Safari siblings. However, there is no official confirmation about the same at the moment.

    Tata Harrier Facelift Image
    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
