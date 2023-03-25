2023 Tata Harrier facelift spotted testing

- Expected to be launched later this year

- Likely to be offered in EV version as well

The Tata Harrier has been around since 2019 and the SUV received a model year update last month where it benefitted with BS6 2-compliant diesel engine and new ADAS features. No changes were made to its exterior styling and the Harrier still looks the same as it did when launched four years back. Now, a recent set of spy pictures have revealed that Tata Motors has commenced working on the facelift of the Harrier.

At the Auto Expo 2023, Tata showcased the Harrier EV alongside the Sierra EV and the Curvv Concept. In the recently spotted camouflaged avatar, one test mule can be seen with horizontal slats on the grille and on the front bumper, hinting that it could be the refreshed version being tested. The headlamp clusters have been masked and the SUV makes do with temporary circular halogen headlamps mounted on the bumper.

Besides this, no evident changes can be seen on the side, and the rear was also largely covered with camouflage sheets. However, the SUV is most likely to get a revised tail lamp design with connecting light stripe across the tailgate. The alloys look similar to the ones offered on the lower variant of the outgoing model but are most likely to be replaced with newer ones.

While the details about the cabin of the new Harrier are scarce, we expect no significant changes as Tata has already updated it with a new infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. Other changes could include new leatherette upholstery and multi-colour ambient lighting.

Under the hood, the Harrier will continue to be powered by the updated BS6 2, 2.0-litre diesel engine. This motor puts out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is coupled with a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission. The Harrier facelift could also be offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill that made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023.

Pictures by Kapil Angane