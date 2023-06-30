BYD India partners with Bajaj Finance to offer finance solutions

- Will provide finance solutions to BYD dealers and potential customers

- BYD has revealed a new C-segment electric hatchback

BYD India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bajaj Finance Limited to provide comprehensive vehicle financing solutions to BYD dealers and its potential customers across India. The MOU was signed between Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicles Business, BYD, and Sidhaant Dadwal, President SME, and Auto, Bajaj Finance, in the presence of other BYD India and Bajaj Finance officials.

BYD Dolphin

Currently, the automaker retails two electric cars in India, namely, the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 crossover. Now, the brand has revealed a new C-segment hatchback dubbed Dolphin. This electric hatchback will be offered in two battery packs – 44.9kWh and 60.4kWH with a claimed range of up to 426km.

Official statement on the partnership

Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “Our partnership with Bajaj Finance marks another significant step for BYD India, building upon our recent collaborations with prominent banks in the country. Our aim in partnering with Bajaj Finance is to offer our esteemed customers and dealers access to a diverse range of financing solutions. We understand the vital role they play in our business, and this new alliance allows us to provide unwavering support to our customer base as well as embark on a promising journey towards a greener future in the Indian EV market.”