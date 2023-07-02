CarWale
    Tata Nexon facelift spotted again; to get new alloy wheels

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    12,055 Views
    Tata Nexon facelift spotted again; to get new alloy wheels

    - Nexon facelift likely to debut early next year

    - To get revised front and rear styling

    Tata Motors has been caught testing facelift versions of its multiple models on Indian roads lately. And in recent spotting, the Nexon facelift is visible riding on a new set of alloy wheels.

    Nexon Facelift new alloy wheels

    Tata Nexon Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the pictures, the test mule of the compact SUV is equipped with star-shaped alloy wheels masked out in camouflage. However, the profile of the wheels looks identical to the one on the current iteration.

    Exterior highlights of the Nexon facelift 

    Tata Nexon Facelift Front View

    Moreover, other visual highlights of the Nexon facelift include a shark fin antenna, tucked roof rails, an integrated roof spoiler, and revised LED tail lights. Meanwhile, as confirmed by the previous spy shots of the Nexon facelift, the model will get a connected taillamp design at the rear.

    Expected features on upcoming Nexon facelift

    In terms of features, Nexon facelift will draw heavy inspiration from the Tata Curvv’s cabin. It will likely come loaded with a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, and a touch-based control panel underneath the large touchscreen infotainment unit for the AC functions. Also on offer will be redesigned gear lever, an all-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree camera.

    Tata Nexon facelift expected powertrain

    At the Auto Expo 2023 held in January in Delhi, the Indian automaker showcased a new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine can develop 123 bhp and 225Nm of peak torque. We expect this to be bundled along with a six-speed manual and a DCT gearbox with the upcoming Nexon facelift.

    Image Source

    Tata Nexon Facelift Image
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
