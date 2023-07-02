CarWale
    Is Toyota's Hycross Hybrid more fuel efficient than most hatchbacks? We find out

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Is Toyota's Hycross Hybrid more fuel efficient than most hatchbacks? We find out

    - Powered by a petrol engine and an electric motor 

    - Available in middle and top variants 

    The Toyota Innova Hycross gets two powertrain options. A 2.0-litre petrol engine developing 172bhp and 188Nm of torque in the petrol-only version whereas the hybrid gets a 2.0-litre unit with an electric system that makes 11bhp and 206Nm of torque. Both engine options are paired to CVT and e-CVT units respectively. Here we have tested the hybrid version of the Innova Hycross for its real-world mileage.

    Innova Hycross Hybrid claimed mileage and variants 

    The Hycross, in its petrol avatar, has a claimed mileage of 16.13kmpl, while the hybrid version is claimed at 23.24kmpl. The petrol version is available in G and GX variants while the hybrid version is offered in VX, ZX, and ZX (O) variants.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Left Front Three Quarter

    Innova Hycross Hybrid real-world mileage 

    For our mileage test, we drove the Hycross Hybrid for nearly 80kms in the city and 83kms on the highway, during which we got 13.26kmpl in the city and 18.52kmpl on the highway. As for the mileage calculated by the car’s onboard computer, the MID showed 16.50kmpl in the city and 20.6kmpl on the highway. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Rear Three Quarter

    Waiting period and variants availability

    Currently the Innova Hycross commands a waiting period of up to two years for the hybrid variants. The petrol-only versions can be delivered in around seven months from the date of booking the car at a dealership or on the official website.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Side View
    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 18.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
