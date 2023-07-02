India-bound Kia Seltos interior previewed through Australian-spec images

- 2023 Kia Seltos global model’s interior detailed

- India-spec model to boast similar design and features

Facelifted Kia Seltos previews India-spec model

The Kia Seltos facelift is due for a launch in India this coming week. However, it's already available globally, and this Australian-spec model is quite identical in terms of design to the one that will go on sale in the country. We previously showcased the subtle updates for its front and rear design, and will now highlight its refreshed cabin through this gallery.

2023 Kia Seltos' cabin layout and design in images

Inside its cabin, the most significant change is the large, slightly curved display. It consists of two 10.25-inch screens, one for the infotainment system and the other for the instrument cluster.

Another interesting feature is the dual-zone climate control which will be appreciated by customers. It's a segment-first feature as no other SUV in this segment has received it yet.

Other interior features that we can expect have been detailed earlier. An additional takeaway from this Australian-spec model is the fabric and upholstery, which look refreshing.