    Australian-spec Kia Seltos hints at exterior design changes for India

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    - Kia Seltos facelift is globally available

    - Exterior design similar to India-spec model

    Kia Seltos Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Upcoming Kia Seltos design traits are from the global model

    Kia Seltos Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    The refreshed Kia Seltos is available in many markets worldwide and is set to launch in India on 4 July. Before its official reveal, we show you images of the Australian-spec Seltos, which shares similarities with the Indian model. While the powertrain options may differ, the design changes have been carried over, as evident from the new undisguised pictures of the updated car in India. Here is a gallery of its exterior.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Rear View

    India-bound Kia Seltos exterior changes in pictures

    Kia Seltos Facelift Front View

    Up front, the primary highlight is the new front grille featuring integrated LED DRLs with a revised pattern. Additionally, it features a modified bumper, a new faux skid plate, and LED projector headlamps.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    In line with the alloy wheels pattern we have seen with X-line versions, the 2023 Seltos will also ride on alloys with a similar pattern.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Around the back, the SUV gets a redesigned bumper. However, the most notable change is the new connected LED tail lights setup.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    We can anticipate these exterior alterations on the India-specific model, which is set to launch soon. Meanwhile, we will provide an in-depth look at the interior design and features in a separate gallery.

     Previous 
    India-bound Kia Seltos interior previewed through Australian-spec images
     Next 
    BMW’s hydrogen car gets closer to production

