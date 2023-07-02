Australian-spec Kia Seltos hints at exterior design changes for India

- Kia Seltos facelift is globally available

- Exterior design similar to India-spec model

Upcoming Kia Seltos design traits are from the global model

The refreshed Kia Seltos is available in many markets worldwide and is set to launch in India on 4 July. Before its official reveal, we show you images of the Australian-spec Seltos, which shares similarities with the Indian model. While the powertrain options may differ, the design changes have been carried over, as evident from the new undisguised pictures of the updated car in India. Here is a gallery of its exterior.

India-bound Kia Seltos exterior changes in pictures

Up front, the primary highlight is the new front grille featuring integrated LED DRLs with a revised pattern. Additionally, it features a modified bumper, a new faux skid plate, and LED projector headlamps.

In line with the alloy wheels pattern we have seen with X-line versions, the 2023 Seltos will also ride on alloys with a similar pattern.

Around the back, the SUV gets a redesigned bumper. However, the most notable change is the new connected LED tail lights setup.

We can anticipate these exterior alterations on the India-specific model, which is set to launch soon. Meanwhile, we will provide an in-depth look at the interior design and features in a separate gallery.