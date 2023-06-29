Kia Seltos facelift spotted in black colour; gets new alloy wheels

- Seltos facelift prices in India expected to be announced in the coming months

- Will get a revised exterior design

Kia Seltos facelift unveiling timeline and booking details

Kia India will unveil the facelifted Seltos in the country on 4 July. Ahead of its debut in India, select dealerships have begun accepting unofficial bookings for the model ahead of its launch which will take place in the coming months.

2023 Seltos: What do the new spy shots reveal?

A new set of spy images shared on the web give us a fresh look at the Seltos facelift in a mid-spec variant. The uncamouflaged test mule, which is finished in a shade of black, gets updates in the form of a new set of LED DRLs that now extend to the main headlight cluster, an LED light bar above the new grille, and a set of new faux skid plates finished in silver. It also receives new wraparound LED tail lights, a tweaked rear bumper, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a shark-fin antenna, a rear wiper and washer, and what could be an LED light bar on the bootlid. Also up for offer are a new set of alloy wheels with a gunmetal finish.

New Kia Seltos facelift interior and features

Previous spy shots of the 2023 Seltos have hinted at a redesigned dashboard and centre console, dual-zone climate control, new buttons and layout for the AC controls, and a revised air vent design. The model already boasts of features like a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and an electric sunroof. The latter is expected to be updated to a panoramic unit.

Facelifted Seltos engine and specifications

While official details remain unknown, the new Seltos facelift is expected to get the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine that powers the current model on sale. The 1.4-litre powertrain was discontinued in April this year and could be replaced by the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor.

Image Source