    Maruti Suzuki sells 1,33,027 units of passenger vehicles in June 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Suzuki sells 1,33,027 units of passenger vehicles in June 2023

    - Domestic passenger car sales grew by 5.8 per cent Y-o-Y

    - Maruti Invicto to be launched on 5 July

    Maruti Suzuki sales in June 2023

    Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,59,418 units in June 2023. This includes domestic sales of 1,36,019 units, exports of 19,770 units, and sales to other OEMs of 3,629 units. 

    Maruti Suzuki sales in June 2022

    In comparison, the manufacturer had sold 1,55,857 units in June 2022 which included 1,25,710 units of domestic sales, exports of 23,833 units, and sales to other OEMs of 6,314 units. Domestic passenger vehicle sales recorded a 5.8 per cent Y-o-Y growth. 

    Maruti Invicto to be launched on 5 July

    In other news, the automaker is gearing up to launch its flagship MPV, the Invicto, on 5 July. Based on the Toyota Innova Hycross, the Invicto will be solely available in a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid motor and sold via Nexa outlets nationwide. 

