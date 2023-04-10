CarWale
    Tata Nexon facelift interiors spied; new steering wheel confirmed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Nexon facelift interiors spied; new steering wheel confirmed

    - The Nexon facelift could be launched early next year

    - Will get a revised fascia and new features

    Fresh spy shots of the facelifted Tata Nexon give us a peek at the interior of the upcoming iteration of the sub-four metre SUV that will rival the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the like.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Dashboard

    As seen in the spy images here, the interiors of the Nexon facelift test mule get a new two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, a new gear lever, a revised centre console, and what seems to be purple seat upholstery.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Rear Windshield/Windscreen

    On the outside, the updated Tata Nexon gets a revised fascia, where the headlamps now sport a split design, a new two-piece grille, a new air dam, tweaked front and rear bumpers, new LED tail lights with sequential turn indicators, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, an integrated spoiler, and a rear wiper hidden behind the latter, which is design trait that was last seen on the new Tucson.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Rear View

    Powering the new Tata Nexon facelift could be the same 1.5-litre diesel engine that is available in the current iteration of the sub-four metre SUV. That said, the petrol mill could be replaced by a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, producing 123bhp and 225Nm of torque.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Image
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    ₹ 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Tata Nexon Facelift Right Front Three Quarter
