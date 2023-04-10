Tata Nexon facelift interiors spied; new steering wheel confirmed

- The Nexon facelift could be launched early next year

- Will get a revised fascia and new features

Fresh spy shots of the facelifted Tata Nexon give us a peek at the interior of the upcoming iteration of the sub-four metre SUV that will rival the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the like.

As seen in the spy images here, the interiors of the Nexon facelift test mule get a new two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, a new gear lever, a revised centre console, and what seems to be purple seat upholstery.

On the outside, the updated Tata Nexon gets a revised fascia, where the headlamps now sport a split design, a new two-piece grille, a new air dam, tweaked front and rear bumpers, new LED tail lights with sequential turn indicators, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, an integrated spoiler, and a rear wiper hidden behind the latter, which is design trait that was last seen on the new Tucson.

Powering the new Tata Nexon facelift could be the same 1.5-litre diesel engine that is available in the current iteration of the sub-four metre SUV. That said, the petrol mill could be replaced by a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, producing 123bhp and 225Nm of torque.

Image Source