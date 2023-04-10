Tata Motors sells 44,044 cars in March 2023

- SUVs contribute to 66 per cent of passenger vehicle sales

- 6,509 EVs sold in March 2023

Tata Motors has revealed its sales numbers for March 2023. The Indian carmaker has retailed a total of 44,044 passenger vehicles in the country, including 6,509 electric vehicles. On a yearly scale, Tata has recorded a growth of four per cent as compared to 42,466 vehicles retailed during the same period last year.

In the Q4 FY2023, Tata sold close to 1.35 lakh ICE cars and about 16,000 EVs. Presently, the brand’s SUV range comprising Tata Nexon, Punch, Harrier, and Safari contributes to over 66 per cent of the sales. With Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max, Tiago EV, and Tigor EV, Tata has the biggest EV portfolio in the country.

Besides this, Tata Motors has updated its passenger vehicle range with BS6 2-compatible powertrains. The automaker has also begun the testing of the Harrier facelift and Nexon facelift. These cars are expected to be introduced later this year.