2023 Tata Nexon facelift spotted testing; revised front leaked

- The Nexon facelift will get ADAS

- Likely to be powered by the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine

Tata Motors is testing the new Nexon facelift extensively in India. The sub-four-metre SUV received a facelift back in January 2020. Now, the carmaker is all set to launch a new iteration of the Nexon in the Indian market.

Test mules of the Nexon facelift have been spied on numerous occasions in recent weeks. In the most recent spy pictures, the testing vehicle was seen with a new set of alloys and cameras mounted on the wing mirrors, confirming the addition of a 360-degree camera in the forthcoming Nexon facelift. Moreover, as per our reports, the Nexon facelift will also get the ADAS suite as part of the upgrade.

Now coming back to the recent spy pictures, the front fascia looks heavily inspired by the Tata Curvv Concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Another visual change is the bonnet, which looks more upright and muscular. On a closer look, the LED light bar running across the lip of the bonnet is visible which integrates into the sleeker headlamp cluster. Then, the grille, air damps, and front bumper design also appear revised.

Although the compact SUV was covered under heavy camouflage, at the back, what looks like a light strip spans across the width of the tailgate just above the Tata logo.

In terms of powertrain, the Nexon facelift could make use of the new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine showcased at the Auto Expo in January 2023. This motor is tuned to produce 123bhp and 225Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the diesel engine is expected to be retained from the current model on sale.

