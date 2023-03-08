Tata Safari and Harrier prices hiked by up to Rs 66,600

- The 2023 Harrier and Safari get ADAS features

- Available in new Red Dark edition

Tata Motors recently launched the MY 2023 and Red Dark edition of Safari and Harrier siblings. With this, the automaker has also revised the variants and prices of these models. While some variants have been discontinued, others have received a major price bump.

Tata Safari new prices

The prices of the Safari SUV have been increased by Rs 9,500 to Rs 66,600, depending on the variant. While the price hike for the lower and mid-spec variants goes up to Rs 19,500, the top-spec XZ Plus and Adventure get the highest increase of Rs 66,600. Tata has also axed the XT variant, Kaziranga, Jet, and Gold editions of the Safari. It is now available in XE, XM, XT Plus, XZ, XZ Plus, Dark, and Red Dark editions with prices starting at Rs 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Harrier new prices

With the 2023 update, the Harrier is now expensive by up to Rs 37,000. While the hike is limited to Rs 14,500 for the mid variants, the XZ Plus manual and automatic variants are now costlier by Rs 37,000. Like the Safari, the Jet and Kaziranga editions of the Harrier have been axed too.

Moreover, the 2023 Safari and 2023 Harrier are now equipped with a BS6 Phase 2-compliant diesel engine along with ADAS features. The latter includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure and change warning.