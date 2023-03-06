Tata Nexon facelift continues testing; new features leaked

- The facelifted Tata Nexon could arrive by the end of the year

- Will come equipped with ADAS

We already know that Tata Motors is working on an updated version of the Nexon sub-four metre SUV, courtesy of test mules that have been previously spotted. Now, a new set of spy images reveal new features of the facelifted model.

As seen in the spy images, the Tata Nexon facelift test mule gets a new alloy wheel design, and cameras mounted on the ORVMs, with the latter confirming that it will receive a 360-degree camera. Another spy image taken in the dark reveals that the model will also have an LED light bar and a tweaked LED tail-light setup.

Apart from the features mentioned earlier, the facelifted Nexon will also get a new steering wheel borrowed from the Curvv concept and ADAS. The advanced driver assistance systems are currently available with the Safari and Harrier, hence it will trickle down to the Nexon in the next update.

We expect the updated Nexon to be powered by a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, which is tuned to produce 123bhp and 225Nm of torque. This motor is likely to replace the older 1.2-litre motor that generates 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel motor is expected to continue unchanged from its outgoing iteration.

