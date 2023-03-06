CarWale
    Tata Altroz waiting list in India rises to 4 weeks

    - Altroz CNG to be launched soon

    - Also available in a Dark Edition 

    Are you planning to buy a Tata car this month? Well, if you want to buy the Tata Altroz, all petrol and diesel variants of this hatchback demand a waiting period of up to four weeks in Mumbai. This duration varies depending on the variant. 

    Tata Altroz variants

    Tata Altroz Dashboard

    The Tata Altroz is available in XE, XM Plus, XT, XZ, and XZ Plus variants. The hatchback is also offered in a Dark edition. 

    Tata Punch engine and transmission options 

    The Altroz is powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The former produces 85bhp and 108bhp in the naturally aspirated and turbo guises, respectively. Meanwhile, the diesel mill churns out 89bhp and 200Nm. Both engines are BS6 Phase 2 ready and are mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Further, the petrol engine can also be had with a six-speed automated transmission. 

    Tata Altroz Left Rear Three Quarter

    Notably, with the Hyundai i20 diesel discontinued, the Tata Altroz remains the only hatchback to be offered with a diesel engine. Its rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Honda Jazz, are offered only with petrol powertrains. 

    Showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, the Altroz could also be launched in a CNG variant soon. 

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 6.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
