Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport prices hiked by up to Rs 20,000

- The engine is now BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms compliant

- The XUV300 Turbosport is offered across three variants and colours options

Mahindra launched a sportier version of its compact SUV, the XUV300 Turbosport in October 2022. It was introduced at a starting price of Rs 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom) across three variants. Now, the brand has updated the powertrain with the new emission norms and price revisions.

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport powertrain

Under the hood, the XUV300 Turbosport is powered by the 1.2-litre mStallion T-GDi petrol engine capable of producing 128bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine is available only with a six-speed manual gearbox. Now with the latest update, this powerful motor is BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms compliant.

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport prices hiked

With the revisions in terms of powertrain, the prices of the XUV300 Turbosport have also increased. The W6 and W8 variants are now costlier by Rs 15,000, while the W8 (O) has received a price hike of Rs 20,000.

Listed below are the variant-wise revised ex-showroom prices of XUV300 Turbosport:

W6 – Rs 10.50 lakh

W8 – Rs 11.80 lakh

W8 dual tone – Rs 11.95 lakh

W8 (O) – Rs 12.95 lakh

W8 (O) dual tone – Rs 13.10 lakh