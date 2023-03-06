Discounts of 64,000 on Maruti Wagon R, Ignis, and other models in March 2023

A few Maruti Suzuki dealers across the country are offering huge discounts on select models this month. Customers can avail of benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and Holi special offers.

Arena

The Maruti Wagon R gets a cash discount of up to Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Alto and S-Presso receive a cash discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, each.

Discounts on the Maruti Swift include a cash discount of Rs 30,000 an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Celerio is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Benefits on the Dzire are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. There are no discounts on the Brezza, Ertiga, and Dzire CNG.

Nexa

Under the Nexa range of vehicles, the Maruti Ignis can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 23,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount worth Rs 4,000, and additional benefits of Rs 10,000 as a Holi offer.

Select variants of the Maruti Ciaz are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. There are no offers on the Grand Vitara, XL6, and Baleno. In other news, Maruti is working on the 2023 range of vehicles, which will come with updated engines that comply with the RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.