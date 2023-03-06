Mahindra XUV300 BS6 Phase 2 prices start at Rs 8.41 lakh

- The engines have been upgraded to meet the new RDE norms

- Petrol base variant’s price remains unchanged

The Indian carmaker, Mahindra has launched the XUV300 with updated powertrain options. These engines are now BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms compliant. With this, Mahindra has also hiked the prices of the sub-four metre compact SUV in India. The XUV300 is currently available to book at a starting price of Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV300 revised powertrains

Under the hood, the XUV300 is available in two powertrain options, including a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The former produces 109bhp and 200Nm of torque while the latter churns out 115bhp and 300Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and an AMT unit. Moreover, these engines have been updated to meet the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms that are said to come into effect from 1 April, 2023.

Mahindra XUV300 prices hiked

With the new engine update, the brand has also hiked the prices of the XUV300. Starting with the petrol variants, the W4 and W6 with a manual gearbox remain unchanged and are priced at Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. Then, the W6 petrol variant in the AMT guise is now priced at Rs 10.71 lakh, receiving a hike of Rs 20,000. That said, every other variant with a petrol engine has received a price hike of Rs 15,000.

Moreover, with the diesel powertrain, the W4, W6, and W8 variants are now expensive by Rs 20,000, except for the W8 (O) trims which have received a price hike of Rs 22,000.

Listed below are the variant-wise updated ex-showroom prices of XUV300:

W4 Petrol – Rs 8.41 lakh

W6 Petrol – Rs 10 lakh

W6 Petrol AMT – Rs 10.71 lakh

W8 Petrol – Rs 11.31 lakh

W8 (O) Petrol – Rs 12.53 lakh

W8 (O) Petrol dual tone – Rs 12.68 lakh

W8 (O) Petrol AMT – Rs 13.21 lakh

W4 Diesel – Rs 9.80 lakh

W6 Diesel – Rs 10.58 lakh

W6 Diesel AMT – Rs 11.90 lakh

W8 Diesel – Rs 12.61 lakh

W8 (O) Diesel – Rs 13.45 lakh

W8 (O) Diesel dual tone – Rs 13.60 lakh

W8 (O) Diesel AMT – Rs 14.14 lakh