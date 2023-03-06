CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra XUV300 BS6 Phase 2 prices start at Rs 8.41 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,172 Views
    Mahindra XUV300 BS6 Phase 2 prices start at Rs 8.41 lakh

    - The engines have been upgraded to meet the new RDE norms

    - Petrol base variant’s price remains unchanged

    The Indian carmaker, Mahindra has launched the XUV300 with updated powertrain options. These engines are now BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms compliant. With this, Mahindra has also hiked the prices of the sub-four metre compact SUV in India. The XUV300 is currently available to book at a starting price of Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Mahindra XUV300 revised powertrains

    Mahindra XUV300 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the XUV300 is available in two powertrain options, including a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The former produces 109bhp and 200Nm of torque while the latter churns out 115bhp and 300Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and an AMT unit. Moreover, these engines have been updated to meet the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms that are said to come into effect from 1 April, 2023.

    Mahindra XUV300 prices hiked

    Mahindra XUV300 Left Front Three Quarter

    With the new engine update, the brand has also hiked the prices of the XUV300. Starting with the petrol variants, the W4 and W6 with a manual gearbox remain unchanged and are priced at Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. Then, the W6 petrol variant in the AMT guise is now priced at Rs 10.71 lakh, receiving a hike of Rs 20,000. That said, every other variant with a petrol engine has received a price hike of Rs 15,000.

    Moreover, with the diesel powertrain, the W4, W6, and W8 variants are now expensive by Rs 20,000, except for the W8 (O) trims which have received a price hike of Rs 22,000.

    Listed below are the variant-wise updated ex-showroom prices of XUV300:

    W4 Petrol – Rs 8.41 lakh 

    W6 Petrol – Rs 10 lakh 

    W6 Petrol AMT – Rs 10.71 lakh 

    W8 Petrol – Rs 11.31 lakh 

    W8 (O) Petrol – Rs 12.53 lakh 

    W8 (O) Petrol dual tone – Rs 12.68 lakh 

    W8 (O) Petrol AMT – Rs 13.21 lakh 

    W4 Diesel – Rs 9.80 lakh 

    W6 Diesel – Rs 10.58 lakh 

    W6 Diesel AMT – Rs 11.90 lakh 

    W8 Diesel – Rs 12.61 lakh 

    W8 (O) Diesel – Rs 13.45 lakh 

    W8 (O) Diesel dual tone – Rs 13.60 lakh

    W8 (O) Diesel AMT – Rs 14.14 lakh 

    Mahindra XUV300 Image
    Mahindra XUV300
    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Discounts of 64,000 on Maruti Wagon R, Ignis, and other models in March 2023
     Next 
    Production-ready Kia EV9 officially teased ahead of debut

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV300 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6506 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8105 Views
    58 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero

    ₹ 9.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 9.02 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th FEB
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th FEB
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Verna
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV300 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.78 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.26 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.56 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.23 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.53 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.84 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.71 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.35 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6506 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8105 Views
    58 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV300 BS6 Phase 2 prices start at Rs 8.41 lakh