    Production-ready Kia EV9 officially teased ahead of debut

    Production-ready Kia EV9 officially teased ahead of debut

    -         Based on E-GMP platform 

    -         Premiere at the end of this month 

    Kia has officially given out the exterior teaser images of the upcoming road-going version of the EV9 electric SUV. This will be followed by an interior teaser by the middle of this month with a global premiere set to happen by end of March 2023.  

    The EV9 is based on the same E-GMP dedicated electric platform as the EV6. Going by the design study, the EV9 is the bigger, three-row electric SUV. The teaser images showcase a Kia Telluride-like large and boxy SUV body style for the EV9. As seen in the concept, the unique LED headlamp signature is retained and there’s a similarly-designed sleek, vertical setup for the LED tail lamps.  

    The silhouette showcases a flat roof but it's sloping towards the back. The EV9 appears to carry a large footprint while also looking sporty and aggressive. It also fashions the new flush door handles and character lines wherever possible. Compared to the concept, the production version will have ‘smaller’ 20- or 21-inch wheels and conventional ORVMs instead of cameras on the side. 

    Although specifications are still kept under covers, we expect the EV9 to have close to 250-300bhp at disposal while the range-topping version might be as powerful as 400-500bhp. It is likely to claim a range of over 450 kilometres. While the single-motor setup is expected in the standard version, the GT version will have a dual-motor AWD configuration.  

    The global premiere of the SUV will happen later this month and the market debut is expected by the end of 2023. We can also expect the production version of the EV9 to be launched in India but at a later date. 

