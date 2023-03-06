BMW 520d M Sport — Now in Pictures

BMW India recently discontinued the 530d M Sport, 520d Luxury Line, and 50 Jahre M Edition. With this rejig in the 5 Series line-up, the carmaker has instead introduced the premium sedan in 520d M Sport trim. It's priced at Rs 68.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the existing 530i M Sport trim retails at Rs 65.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Let's take a look at the picture gallery of the 520d M Sport trim.

Boasting a sportier-looking exterior, this model features the M Aerodynamics package. It includes a glossy black kidney grille, front and rear aprons, and side skirts.

It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and comes equipped with M Sport brakes with blue brake calipers. The chrome exhausts give it a contrasting appeal at the back.

The interior of this M Sport variant gets M-specific Sports seats, door sills, floor mats, and an M leather steering wheel. These are the most noteworthy upgrades among others.

Powering the 520d M Sport is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to the brand's eight-speed automatic transmission.